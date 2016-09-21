8:36pm Wed 21 September
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Police bust: Guns seized, cannabis operation discovered

A collection of firearms located by Police. Photo / Supplied
A collection of firearms located by Police. Photo / Supplied

Thousands of rounds of ammunition and several firearms have been seized and a substantial cannabis grow room discovered in rural Blenheim, police say.

The room was found following a routine rental property check at an address on Tuesday.

The firearms seized included a loaded .22 calibre pistol, a loaded cut-down shotgun and a semi-automatic MSSA (AK47 type) with loaded magazines, police say.

Firearm found by Police. Photo / supplied
Firearm found by Police. Photo / supplied

Body armour and camouflage gear were also found.

A 50-year-old man, who does not hold a firearms licence, has been arrested and is due to appear in the Blenheim District Court on Monday, police say.

Cannabis growing room discovered by Police. Photo / Supplied
Cannabis growing room discovered by Police. Photo / Supplied

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 21 Sep 2016 20:36:47 Processing Time: 16ms