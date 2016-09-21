Invercargill shooting: 'He was out of control'

A police forensics unit and officers were this morning at the Otatara address where a 29-year-old man was found dead late last night.

Police are saying little about the death, but Otatara residents said they understood the man killed himself.

Several vehicles arrived and left during the morning. They appeared to be private vehicles

rather than unmarked police cars.

On Tuesday evening police set up cordons in the rural Invercargill suburb saying they were searching for the man, who was involved in a shooting about 6.30pm which left a 50-year-old woman with critical injuries.

Police said in a statement they were not looking for anyone else in relation to the shooting.

They said the man and women were related, but have not said what their relationship was.

The injured woman was taken to Southland Hospital before being flown by helicopter to

Dunedin Hospital.

Initial reports said the woman was shot outside the Otatara Four Square store, on Dunns Rd, but the owner, who did not want to be named, said this morning that was not true.

The incident had happened somewhere on Dunns Rd but he did not know where.

The man's body was found at 129b Otatara Rd, one of four houses acessed from a private driveway. It is about 1.5km from the store.

A neighbour said he knew the dead man as Kevin but did not know anything about a woman living at or visiting the property.

Kevin operated a property maintenance company and owned his home, the neghbour said.

He had lived there for about a year.

The neighbour, who did not want to give his name, said he saw Kevin running down the

driveway from 129b about 12.15pm on Tuesday.

He continued to run along Otatara Rd towards Dunns Rd.

"He dropped his socks just by the gate, and then took his shirt off. He ran off wearing three quarter pants and nothing else.... He was out of control.''

The neighbours said he saw the man again, about 1pm, about 6km away at the Stead St reserve

on the outskirts of Invercargill.

Later in the evening he read about the shooting on Facebook and telephoned the police to tell them what he had seen earlier in the day.

He said he never heard any arguments or gunshots during the day or evening.

