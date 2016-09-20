John Key's UN speech: a pitch for Helen Clark & a push on Syria

By Audrey Young in New York

Prime Minister John Key has used his speech to the United Nations General Assembly to campaign for Helen Clark to become next UN Secretary General, saying she was a "natural leader."

He left the electioneering to the end of a wide-ranging speech covering the Syria crisis, the Middle East peace process, North Korean missile tests, the Security Council veto and free trade.

But on the selection of the next Secretary General, he said it was an issue of critical importance to the future of the United Nations.

"This is not the time for a business as usual appointment for Secretary-General," he said.

"We need someone who is up to the job."

"The next Secretary-General must have the courage, experience and skills necessary to lead this organisation, to keep it relevant and responsive.

"I've worked across the political divide from Helen Clark for years and I know her to be a natural leader.

"She rallies people together to find the common ground, even when the issues are difficult and the differences vast.

Continued below.

Related Content Helen Clark knows Vladimir Putin best out of UN Security Council's P5 leaders John Key: Session on Syria even more critical Big guns Helen Clark and John Key talk tactics to secure UN Secretary-General post

"She gets things done. We think it's time for a Secretary-General like Helen Clark."

Key is chairing a special meeting of the Security Council tomorrow on Syria - New Zealand is chairing the council in September - and he was critical of previous inaction of the council on the matter.

"The internal politics within the Council and the sheer complexity of the Syria crisis have obstructed a unified Council response.

"But we believe that no matter how difficult and sensitive the issues, the Council cannot watch the situation go from bad to worse for the Syrian people. "

A meeting by itself would not stop the conflict, he said.

But after more than five years of brutal fighting and horrific humanitarian suffering, it was not credible for leaders to come to New York and not address the stark realities driving the conflict.

We believe that no matter how difficult and sensitive the issues, the Council cannot watch the situation go from bad to worse for the Syrian people. Prime Minister John Key

"We hope tomorrow's meeting will provide an opportunity for Council Leaders to take stock of developments, examine the fundamental issues at the heart of the conflict, and discuss how we can move towards a sustainable political solution.

"We also hope the meeting will be a chance for the Council to put its weight behind the ceasefire agreement reached between the United States and Russia.

"That agreement is the best chance we have had in some time to stop the fighting, get aid to those who need it, and get back on track for a political resolution to the crisis."

Like US President Barack Obama's speech this morning, Key talked about the advantages of an open trade system and the Trans Pacific Partnership in particular.

"In the Asia Pacific region, closer economic integration through trade agreements like the Trans Pacific Partnership and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership will also bring us closer together," he said.

"We must guard against creeping protectionism, and be willing to make the case for more economic engagement clearly.

"We cannot turn inwards. We can't allow fear, or narrow domestic interests to turn us away from an open global trading system, which has lifted millions out of poverty. Countries that close their borders can't do business."

New Zealand has long argued for reform of the United Nations and against the veto and today was no different.

Key said the use of the veto by the Permanent Five members of the Security Council, the threat of the veto and the exploitation of the veto was well beyond what the founders of the United Nations envisaged.

"The time for moving forward on Security Council reform is now. We will be pushing more than ever for action in the General Assembly to make the Council better reflect today's realities and needs."

New Zealand's two-year term on the Security Council ends in December.

- NZ Herald