Former Conservative Party chair testifies at Colin Craig defamation trial

Former Conservative Party chairman Brian Dobbs said the rumours and speculation that followed the shock resignation of leader Colin Craig's press secretary "injured the party irreparably".

And he has admitted that the nature of the relationship between Rachel MacGregor and Craig was on board meeting agendas and raised many times.

Dobbs is giving evidence at Craig's defamation trial in the High Court at Auckland.

Craig has been accused of defaming Taxpayers' Union director Jordan Williams.

The former party leader said Williams had "spread false accusations" about him and was one of three "schemers" engaging in a "smear campaign" of dirty politics to have him removed as leader.

Dobbs gave evidence this morning in support of Craig.

He spoke about how Williams approached him and told him that MacGregor had claimed Craig had sexually harassed her, among other things.

The jury also heard about how, after the allegations went public and Craig stepped down as leader, the Conservative Party effectively crumbled.

"It was an extremely hectic and difficult period for me," Dobbs said.

"The extensive media coverage was severe for the party."

He explained that every board member had quit and he was the last man standing.

"I was the only board member left. I had no option but to resign as the situation was no longer tenable," Dobbs said.

"As a result of what happened, it became a media circus and unmanageable. By the time Mr Craig went public with what he said was the full picture, it was too late, the damage had been done."

Dobbs said the rumours that began to circulate after MacGregor resigned "undermined" the Conservative Party's election goal and result.

Under cross examination he admitted that before MacGregor resigned he suggested to Craig that he get "a new press secretary".

He was concerned about their relationship which he felt was becoming too close.

Craig refused to replace MacGregor, Dobbs said, but assured him "boundaries had been put in place".

Dobbs said part of the boundaries included a chaperone for MacGregor and Craig.

Craig has previously denied there was a chaperone.

Dobbs said other members of the board had approached him with concerns about the relationship.

At one stage he demanded answers from Craig.

"I asked him to swear that he had always been faithful to his wife Helen. He said he had," Dobbs said.

When he later found out about Craig and MacGregor's kiss in 2011, he was "very concerned".

He said he "generically" counselled Craig on his relationship with MacGreogor.

"He said that boundaries were going to be put in place," said Dobbs, adding that he felt matters between the pair "improved" after that.





The defamation trial

The defamation trial unfolded after Craig's press secretary, Rachel MacGregor, resigned suddenly 48 hours before the 2014 general election.

The resignation was high profile and there was much speculation about why she left.

Weeks later MacGregor turned to Williams for support, and told him she had made a complaint to the Human Rights Commission alleging that Craig had sexually harassed her.

She shared letters and poems the politician had sent her. Williams then revealed the details to other Conservative Party members.

When Craig found out he publicly claimed Williams was part of a group of "culprits" determined to have him removed as party leader through a "campaign" of "false accusations".

Williams then filed defamation proceedings in the High Court, saying he did not lie about Craig.

After Craig finished reading his brief of evidence to the jury last week, McKnight started the cross-examination.

The trial continues.

