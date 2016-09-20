10:57am Wed 21 September
Emergency callout at Whenuapai Airbase after scare

Emergency services were called to Whenuapai Airbase after a scare involving a plane. Photo / Kenny Rodger
Emergency services have been called to Whenuapai Airbase after a scare involving a plane.

Initial reports from emergency services indicated a plane had crashed. Large numbers of firefighters and police were called to the airbase.

There has since been conflicting reports about what has actually happened.

A police spokeswoman said she believed a plane had landed safely.

A Defence spokeswoman said no plane had crashed and a statement would be released shortly.

Newstalk ZB reporter Alicia Burrow is at the base and said while there is no sign of a crash, there is an incident of some kind.

"Two Defence Force planes are on the tarmac and a short time ago a puff of smoke, possibly someone putting out a fire, it was just a single puff of white smoke came out from one of the planes," she said.


More to follow.

- NZ Herald

