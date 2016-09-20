Shooting at Invercargill Four Square

Armed police are responding after a person was shot outside an Invercargill Four Square tonight.

Police were alerted to the incident by ambulance staff shortly after 6.30pm, a police spokesman said.

Emergency services are at the scene at the street in Otatara, Invercargill.

The Armed Offenders Squad and other police staff responding to the incident were following strong lines of inquiry to locate the alleged offender, and to determine exactly what happened, police said in a statement.

There was not believed to be any danger to the public however police asked residents in the area to ensure their properties were secure.

A Southland Hospital spokeswoman confirmed a woman had been brought in for treatment.

Ambulance referred the Herald to police for further comment.

Supermarket worker Clayton Gerrard told Fairfax armed police arrived at the store looking for a female victim.

Police told workers to go inside and lock the premises.

A woman was seen being helped into an ambulance.

A Four Square staff member who did not give his name told the Herald he was not allowed to comment about what had happened.

"It happened outside the shop and had nothing to do with us."

Police have focused their attention toward Oreti Beach, where it's understood a dog unit and officers have gone, Fairfax reported.

