'I'll sort you out' - Perth man pays for homeless Kiwi's flight

A homeless Kiwi girl in Perth has been shouted a trip home by a complete stranger.

The girl, known as Jess, had been sleeping rough and was rasing money in the hopes of returning to New Zealand having recently reconnected with family.

Footage of the random act of kindness has been viewed more than 20,000 times since it was posted on Facebook.

"Tonight on our weekly run through Perth, we were sat with our homeless friend Jess," Homeless advocate, Siham Carollisen, posted.

"We had seen her before in the inner part of Perth and were surprised to see her in Northbridge.... It turned out, Jess is on a mission.

"Having recently reconnected with her family back home after being estranged for a long time, she has decided it is time to return to New Zealand.

"She was out in the streets of Perth, begging in the hopes of raising money."

Carollisen was chatting to Jess when the man intervened.

"He asked why she was there, why we were with her and what we get out of it," Carollisen said.

"He listened, and without another word, held out his hand and said 'Come with me, I'll sort you out,'" and headed to a nearby ATM.

Handing over the cash, the man hugged the woman and told her "you're a good person, go home", before slipping away into the night.

According the WAtoday, the generous stranger is understood to be Daniel Roose, who has told the paper he wanted his action to proved hope.

"I think a lot of people have this thing in their head that people who are homeless are lazy. I don't think people understand how many issues they have," he said.

"All I had to do is walk to a teller machine and back... everyone can dig deep, or do something small, to help someone out."

One-way flights to Auckland from Perth next week could cost between $309-$586. WAtoday could not confirm whether Jess managed to book a flight or not.