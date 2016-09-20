Auckland, Coromandel prepare for more heavy rain

A severe weather watch has been issued as heavy rain is due to hit Auckland and Coromandel over the next 24 hours.

The MetService said heavy rain was forecast for northern Auckland, Great Barrier Island and the Coromandel Peninsula from Tuesday evening and Wednesday.

There is a strong chance the rain clouds will park over the region and bring hours of heavy rain.



Auckland north of the Harbour Bridge and Great Barrier Island could expect heavy rain from this evening. As much as 70mm could fall over 6-12 hours. The rain was expected to ease tomorrow morning.

Coromandel Peninsula can expect heavy rain tonight, possibly continuing tomorrow.

The MetService advised people to keep up to date with forecasts.

- NZ Herald