Mayoral candidate's mistake-ridden Te Reo message written by Google Translate

A Hamilton mayoral candidate has apologised for a mistake-ridden profile written in Te Reo Maori that was put together using Google Translate.

Former police sergeant James Casson sent out pamphlets including a profile and a personal message to potential voters.

The profile was translated into Te Reo and Chinese.

However, Casson has been forced to apologise after he was made aware of significant errors in the Maori translation, which he says was created using Google's translation service.

In a post on Facebook, he told family, friends and supporters his intention was to be inclusive of all within the community.

"I apologised to a few Maori friends of mine today, stating that my bio in Maori was wrong. They were more understanding and still pledged to vote for me.

"Maori Translate was used and it came out wrong. I also had my bio translated into Chinese, but that translation was totally correct as it was accepted by the Chinese Association of Waikato.

"I have held myself accountable. I have been honest and shown integrity by apologising straight away. Apologies to all my Maori friends - there was no intention to insult. The only intention was to be inclusive and I feel ashamed for getting parts wrong.''

Supporters have since sent him messages of encouragement and applauded his intentions despite the mistake.

One wrote: "It's all good, mate. Those of us that are of Maori [descent] and know you as a person and what you have done for us in and around the most troubled community know your heart. We are very grateful that you continue to acknowledge our Maori people and altogether diverse communities to the best of your ability.''

Another said: "Keep up the great work, James. I know your heart was in the right place in helping many Maori people here in Waikato - all credit to you in being honest.''

- NZ Herald