Taxidermy ginger cat handbag will have fur flying

A taxidermy ginger cat handbag could be yours for $1500.

The bag, which is made from the pelt and head of a cat, is for sale on Trade Me with a starting price of $1400 and buy now price of $1500.

The Christchurch seller describes the "one-off glamour puss purse" as a "very stylish handbag for the girl that has everything " which will "grab attention everywhere you go".

The bag's label says it was made by professionally trained taxidermist Claire Hobbs and that no animal is killed for the purpose of her work.

It is, instead, an expression of her "artistic passions and desire to engingeer the surreal, particularly using feral and domestic felines".

The listing says the bag will last for years. Its beaded strap can be changed to "suit your taste".

The seller is also currently listing "catbirds" and a "unicorn".

Trade Me has a comprehensive list of banned and restricted items which cannot be sold, but it allows the sale of most taxidermy items.

- NZ Herald