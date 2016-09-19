Three dead, two seriously injured in Huntly crash

Three people have died after a car and truck collided on State Highway One in Huntly.

St John confirmed three people are dead and two are seriously injured as a result of the crash.

It is understood two of the dead are children.

Waikato Rescue Helicopter flew a 9-year-old girl in serious condition and a woman in her late 20s in critical condition to Waikato Hospital.

The woman's condition was initially assessed as serious but was upgraded to critical on the flight.

The Fire Service had to cut one person out of the car following the crash.

A St John spokesman said they were called to the crash at 2.36pm.

The crash is understood to have happened near the Essex Arms pub.

Diversions are being put in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

An eyewitness said a rescue chopper was at the scene.

Continued below.

Roads in the town were "gridlocked".

NZTA said northbound traffic can turn off the highway at the Z Service station and follow the detour via Rayner Road re-joining at the northern end of Huntly at Fletcher Street.

Southbound traffic can use the same route in reverse.

Some residents did not want to speak about the crash out of respect for the people involved.

A local shop worker, who asked not to be named, said customers had been coming through talking about the crash and supporting each other.

"There was a whole commotion at the time and there were helicopters up.

"It's a triple fatality, so we're expecting emergency crews to be around for a while. We don't know if [the victims] are locals or not, but it's a sad thing for the community.''

A man who was at the scene soon after the crash said the Silver Sedan, which had been travelling south, had come to a stop in the northbound lane facing the truck.

Herald reporter Nikki Preston is at the scene.

She said the sedan was "really smashed" at the front. Its doors have been cut off and it has now been moved to the side of the road.

Police are still on the scene.

The truck driver is uninjured.

- NZ Herald