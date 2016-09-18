Mysterious Mr X quoted in Dirty Politics and Hidden Agendas revealed as Colin Craig

Anna Leask is senior police reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

The cross-examination of former Conservative Party leader Colin Craig will continue today as his High Court defamation trial enters its third week.

This morning Craig is being grilled further on the pamphlet he distributed to more than 1.6 million households last year in which he allegedly defamed Taxpayers' Union director Jordan Williams.

Williams' lawyer, Peter McKnight pressed Craig particularly hard on the comments of a Mr X in the publication, entitled Dirty Politics and Hidden Agendas.

Mr X was portrayed as a Conservative Party whistle blower and was quoted as saying Craig was "freakish under pressure" and there was a good chance he could make a political comeback.

Craig was later outed as Mr X - he was writing about himself.

The revelation gained Craig much criticism, and he explained his decision around the Mr X comments to the jury.

"When it was put to me that I was Mr X and I had used a nom de plume - I said I did," Craig told the jury.

"I was responding to the things that were said about me. Of course I wanted people to read the response."

Some of what Mr X said was the opinions of others "paraphrased" because Craig thought they were "interesting" and "relevant".

"I was responding to the allegations about me but I was also trying to raise the issue of dirty politics... It was about responding to false allegations made about me, serious false allegations.

Craig admitted the information was "not factual" but based on various "genuine" opinions.

"I put to it to you as dishonesty," McKnight said.

"I don't accept that. Certainly I used a nom de plume, certainly I paraphrased other people's comments, but all these opinions are genuine opinions."

Craig admitted he did not check with the people whose opinions he paraphrased before publishing them as Mr X.

McKnight asked if Craig had simply made some of the comments up.

"Remember, everything is ultimately my writing, but it's a reflection of conversations I've had," Craig replied.

"The text that is on the page has ultimately came from me but it was a reflection of other people's views or opinions that I believe were genuinely relevant."

McKnight is going throught pamphelt, dissecting the claims Craig made about MacGregor one-by-one.

His cross-examination is expected to continue into tomorrow and possibly further into the week.

The defamation trial unfolded after Craig's press secretary, Rachel MacGregor, resigned suddenly just 48 hours before the 2014 general election.

The resignation was high profile and there was much speculation about why she left.

Weeks later MacGregor turned to Williams for support, and told him she had made a complaint to the Human Rights Commission that Craig had sexually harassed her.

She shared letters and poems the politician sent her. Williams then revealed the details to other Conservative Party members.

When Craig found out he publicly claimed Williams was part of a group of "culprits" determined to have him removed as party leader through a "campaign" of "false accusations".

Williams then filed defamation proceedings in the High Court, saying he did not lie about Craig.

After Craig finished reading his brief of evidence to the jury last week, McKnight, started the cross-examination.

The trial continues.

