Foul-mouth Whangarei high school teacher censured after engaging in inappropriate 'banter' with students

By - Northern Advocate

A Whangarei high school teacher who engaged in "banter" with students on sexual topics and used inappropriate language has been censured.

The New Zealand Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal found Whangarei Boys' High School teacher Philip Henry Kippenberger behaved in an inappropriate manner that amounted to serious misconduct. His engagement with students was on February 23 and 24, 2015.

Kippenberger was charged by the Education Council's Complaints Assessment Committee.

In one of his recorded conversations, a student said to Kippenberger: "Maybe he doesn't give a f***, sir".

Kippenberger replied: "Well he gives a f*** enough to make that kid walk all the way down here to get a note from a teacher who isn't even here.

He should just be pulling his finger out of his a*** and teaching him."

In another conversation, a student asked Kippenberger: "F*** yes. Sir what's your favourite word? Sir what's your favourite word?".

He replied: "Didn't even flippin' put my knives back in the pouch".

The tribunal said the conversations illustrated an entirely inappropriate relationship between Kippenberger and his students, in which the teacher/student boundary was entirely ignored.

Kippenberger accepted that was the case. He was censured for serious misconduct and this was recorded on the teachers' register.

The tribunal has noted on his practising certificate a condition that within six months, and at his own cost, he must enrol in a continuing professional development course that focuses on the maintenance of appropriate boundaries between teachers and students. He must confirm he had done that with the council's manager teacher practice.

Kippenberger was also ordered to pay costs of $495 to the tribunal and $2547 to the committee.