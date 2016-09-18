Top students struggle to answer tough NCEA maths exam

Devastated pupils say efforts to get good marks in the first high-stakes maths exam were a waste of time and they've been made to feel like failures.

The NZ Qualifications Authority has come under fire for a tough MCAT (maths common assessment task) level one algebra paper which was sat by thousands of Year 11 pupils last week.

The exam required the first-year seniors to apply algebraic procedures in solving problems and is worth four credits. At least one problem must be answered correctly to get an achieved pass grade.

Maths teachers are set to lay official complaints with the exam authority saying the paper was far too difficult and did not represent what students had been taught. One upset teacher says he feels he owes his classes an apology for not covering work in the paper.

Now school pupils from across New Zealand have described their dismay after struggling to answer a single questions necessary for a pass mark. They have revealed many walked out of exam rooms with papers incomplete and certain of failure.

Student Jayden Lal said just a fraction of questions he was expecting were in the paper and despite long hours of study he walked out devastated.



"I studied for days over a long weekend for my math exam and I went into class to get help from my teacher. My teacher let me know what types of questions will most definitely be in the exam and 10 per cent of the questions she told me would be in it were. I left the exam broken and I felt like crap."

Brooke Valkenborg said the entire paper was like reading a different language.

"I know I failed, there was nothing in the book I knew. It was like learning Japanese but being given a test in French..."

Niamh Walsh described the awful moment pupils opened their exam booklets to find it contained questions that bore no relation to previous exams.

"It was time to start and when everyone opened the booklet you could feel everyone's heart sink. It was anything but similar to the mock or any of the past papers. Normally they give you a couple of achieved questions to get your brain working and calm the nerves but there wasn't even that."

She said it was unfair to criticise the entire year group as lazy or dumb.

"Students that aced everything in the mock [exam] were unsure of what they had written."

Onehunga High School student Joshua D'Silva said: "As a 16-year-old I walked into my first ever external examination and sat there hopeless for a whole hour as the MCAT was way too difficult for me. I was completely unprepared for it."

Pupil Esther Tomkinson said even though she was in an advanced class she could not stress how difficult and unfair the exam was.

"I have practiced previous years examinations and found them easy, even on a practice exam we did in class I got excellence but when I walked out of that exam I was scared I would fail. It may just seem like a fail, but if I don't pass I can't get into the right class for me next year, it's all based off this exam which was horrible."

Kingsway School pupil Nathan Hatch said he "pretty much knew that I hadn't done well".

He said despite studying from various sources of mock tests to make sure he had a general idea of what to expect in the test but was disappointed to find himself in the situation where the problems and equations had not been covered in class.

Frustrated pupils described despite getting extra tutoring outside class time it was likely to make no difference.

"I have been having extra tutoring weekly on what we were being taught in class so came away feeling like I was going to fail," one pupil wrote.



Te Arahi Fletcher said the whole exam was far too difficult.

"My peers and our teachers worked incredibly hard to do well in this exam and it was incredibly unfair to be blindsided by such a difficult paper. NZQA has made a mistake."

This morning a spokeswoman for the authority said there had been "quite a few comments" from maths teachers about the difficult paper.

A benchmarking exercise where 1000 answer booklets were checked to see how pupils answered questions was underway and a marking schedule would then be provided to markers.

She said if a question proved more difficult than expected the schedule could be adjusted to ensure all student work was marked consistently and fairly, and that no student was unfairly penalised.

Even maths teacher Jono Batchelar said the exam "sucked" and he felt the need to apologise to his class for not fully preparing them for the shocking exam.

"This exam sucked,' he posted on Facebook.

"I read through it as they were sitting it and my heart sank. Standing outside the exam hall and watching my students leave with a look of shock and despair (even my top students) on their faces was pretty heart breaking.

I feel like I need to apologise to my class for not preparing them fully. But then based on the curriculum, resources available, and previous exams being used as a yard stick - I did prepare them, so on the other hand I have nothing to apologise for."

