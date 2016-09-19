Central North Island highway remains closed as fallout from wild weekend weather continues

A central North Island highway will remain closed until at least midday today as the impact of weekend downpours continues to be felt.

State Highway 3, the main road between Taranaki and Waikato, is closed because of a rock fall. The closure begins just south of Mokau, 83 kilometres northeast of New Plymouth.

An alternative route is available using SH1 and Whanganui, but will add three-and-a-half hours to the journey.

New Zealand Transport Agency regional performance manager Karen Boyt said a geotechnical engineer told them yesterday afternoon it was not safe to open the road because of the risk of further rockfalls.

"We appreciate that State Highway 3 is the main route between Taranaki and the Waikato, and we are working to get this section open again as soon as it is safe."

However, SH43 between Tahora and Tangarakau has reopened this morning.

The central North Island highway, also known as the Forgotten World Highway, closed yesterday following a slip.

Motorists can get real-time information by calling 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49) or at www.nzta.govt.nz

Continued below.

Related Content Farmers welcome warmer temperatures Weather: The worst has passed, but keep the umbrella handy still Wild weather topples trees, causes flooding and slips

It was a wet and windy weekend for much of the North Island, with surface flooding and slips affecting the Kapiti Coast and two people needing to be rescued in water-related incidents off Auckland.

However, the working week has started with settled weather over the country.

MetService's only severe weather outlook was a "low confidence" of heavy rain in the Far North.



Much of the country can expect mild temperatures and cloudy conditions, with showers possible in Nelson, New Plymouth and Tauranga, and drizzle in the capital.

WHANGAREI

Today: Long fine spells, 18C

Tomorrow: Rain developing in the afternoon, 16C

AUCKLAND

Today: Fine spells, 17C

Tomorrow: Patchy rain, 16C

HAMILTON

Today: Mostly fine, 18C

Tomorrow: Fine spells, 17C

TAURANGA

Today: Mainly fine, evening showers, 19C

Tomorrow: Showers developing in the afternoon, 15C

PALMERSTON NORTH

Today: Fine, 15C

Tomorrow: Morning cloud, then fine, 14C

WELLINGTON

Today: Cloudy with some drizzle, 12C

Tomorrow: Cloudy with chance of drizzle, 11C

NELSON

Today: Cloudy periods and a few showers, 15C

Tomorrow: Early showers clearing, 14C

CHRISTCHURCH

Today and tomorrow: Cloudy, 13C

DUNEDIN

Today: Cloud clearing in the afternoon, 12C

Tomorrow: Cloudy with early drizzle, 12C

- NZ Herald