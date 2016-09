A person has suffered serious burns to their body in a house fire in Hastings last night.

Emergency services were called to Lardon Place at 10.40pm following multiple reports of a large blaze at a property on the street.

A central fire communications spokeswoman said one person suffered serious injuries and had been taken to hospital for treatment.

The fire was completely put out less than an hour later.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known and authorities are investigating the circumstances.

