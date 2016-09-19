Boy defecates on McDonald's playground in Hamilton

Diners have complained after a child defecated on the slide at a McDonald's playground and staff took too long to clean it up.

However, McDonald's has denied reports of children continuing to "slide around" in the faeces after reviewing CCTV footage but admit their response was slow.

According to witnesses of the incident at the branch in Frankton, Hamilton on Saturday, other children hadn't realised what had happened and continued to use the slide.

Julian Rivers-Smith was at the restaurant with friends and said there were hysterical scenes, with parents rushing out to the playground area to tend to their children.

"Children started sliding through the faeces,'' he said.

"By this point, the staff were notified and came out to observe the incident.

There was a mother clearly distressed, screaming hysterically for them to make it stop.''

He told the Herald: "Some of the people were complaining, but [staff] were kind of more interested in serving customers than sorting out the problem and obviously there were lots of hysterical people asking: 'What's going on? This is crazy'.

"The worst thing is, 20 or 30 minutes to deal with an issue like that is just completely unreasonable, especially in a business like McDonald's."

Another woman who posted a complaint to the restaurant, Sarah Lux, said it took for her and other parents to complain for it to finally get cleaned.

"Myself and multiple others informed different staff members that it needed to be cleaned up and finally after 20 minutes we finally found a lady that cared enough to clean it up."

A McDonald's spokesperson this morning confirmed the incident happened, but said reports of children "sliding around" the faeces were completely untrue. He confirmed it took staff 10 minutes to clean it up.

He said management had reviewed CCTV and discovered the first complaint was made at 2.50pm. Another customer then comes to the counter at 2.56pm and the matter is immediately passed on to the manager.

A staff member begins cleaning the slide at 3pm. The spokesperson admits the incident was mishandled initially due to the lack of an immediate response.

Rivers-Smith said despite the experience, it had not put him off eating at the establishment.

"I've always respected the consistency of that restaurant and what they do, they do well. All in all, I've always had a great experience at all of the restaurants, to be honest."

