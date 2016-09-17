Victim Hayley Taylor a 'beautiful' person

The young woman killed in a fatal crash in Southland was a "beautiful" and "bubbly" person according to her work mates.

Hayley Taylor was the sole occupant of a car that crashed on Edendale-Wyndham Rd, at the Mataura River Bridge outside Invercargill last week.

The 18-year-old had just started working at the Waikiwi BP Service Station 10 days ago as a barista and kitchen hand but already she was popular among colleagues.

Mel Davidson said staff at the petrol station were all "pretty devastated" by the crash that claimed Taylor's life, which happened at 6.10pm on Thursday.

"[She was] beautiful, bubbly, had the smile of an angel," Davidson said.

PreviouslyTaylor worked at The Saucy Chef on St Andrew [St] in Invercargill.

Staff there posted a photograph and tribute to the teenager on the restaurant's Facebook page on Friday.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the loss [of] Hayley, who was part of our team for some time.

"We will miss her sparkle and kind nature immensely. Our hearts and thoughts go out to her family at this time."

Manager Heather Jordon said Taylor's death had hit the team hard after she had worked at the restaurant for about six months.

Continued below.

Related Content Tessa Dunlop: My third miscarriage nightmare Petra Bagust and actor Ido Drent's fight against human-trafficking diary: Day Six Cartoon: New Kiwi dream starts here

"I worked every day with her. She was just a very kind-hearted, generous person. Very sparkly."

Jordan said Taylor had worked as a hairdresser before joining The Saucy Chef and had sought a "wee change" from that career.

She said Taylor, who worked as a waitress, was a natural in the hospitality industry.

"She was great at it and the customers absolutely loved her. They knew her by name."

It's understood Taylor's parents moved to Queenstown only a few months ago.

The police investigation into the crash is ongoing.

- NZ Herald