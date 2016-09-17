Police still seeking women over brutal Auckland carjacking

Two young women who viciously beat a 65-year-old woman in Auckland are still on the run.

The victim, Nancy Voon, was sitting in her car outside the Panmure YMCA on Wednesday when she was approached and attacked by two young women as she waited for her son.

Police have been unable to speak to Voon due to the nature of her injuries and she remains in a stable condition in Auckland Hospital.

Voon suffered a broken bone in her face, chipped teeth and bruising on her body after she was kicked in the head and stomach.

Her son Chee Phua told the Herald his mother was expected to stay in hospital until next week.

Police said today investigations into the incident were ongoing and they were yet to make any arrests.

CCTV footage shows the pair, thought to be of Maori or Pacific descent, approaching the vehicle where Voon is. The remained of the video was too violent to release.

Anyone with information regarding the carjacking or attack is asked to contact Glen Innes Police on 09 524 1962

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

- NZ Herald