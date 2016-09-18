Wild weather topples trees, causes flooding and slips

A tree has fallen on an Auckland home and flooding and slips have closed roads in Wellington as wild weather buffets the country.

The usual Sunday brunch will likely be an indoor affair for many with wet weather expected to continue till later today.

Central parts of the country are the worst affected by the heavy rain and winds; with the most rain, 71.5mm, having fallen in the Eastern Bay of Plenty during 12 hours overnight.

Meanwhile weather stations in other parts of the central North Island recorded between 30 to 40mm of rain within the same time period.

MetService meteorologist Claire Flynn said a flood watch had been issued and would be in effect for parts of the central North Island until later this evening.

"We are looking at scattered rain or showers across much of the North Island, though the concentration is in the central part, with heavy rain and larger accumulations," she said. "For other parts we expect some scattered rain or showers over much of the island."

The rain and winds have caused havoc in parts of the country. Early this morning the Fire Service reported a tree had fallen on a house in West Auckland, while flooding and slips closed roads near Wellington.

The spring downpours had also caused flooding in other parts of the lower North Island overnight.

Late yesterday a slip had blocked the southbound lane of State Highway 2, on Rimutaka Hill Road, just west of Featherston. The road was also closed at Melling in Lower Hutt due to flooding.

Continued below.

Related Content Cartoon: New Kiwi dream starts here Tessa Dunlop: My third miscarriage nightmare Petra Bagust and actor Ido Drent's fight against human-trafficking diary: Day Six

The coastguard was also kept busy, with at least two people needing medical treatment after going out in the rough seas.

In the first incident a person had to be pulled from a sinking jet-ski in a Whangaparaoa bay and aside from being wet, cold and mildly hypothermic wasn't seriously hurt in the incident.

Another man received a head injury and was treated by Westpac Rescue paramedics later on Saturday afternoon, after the yacht he was on turned abruptly in the wind and he was hit by a moving beam.

However, the worst of the weather was expected to be behind us.

Of the main centres, the capital was expected to be the wettest, with heavy falls easing to showers later in the evening accompanied by strong southerly winds. The temperature in Wellington was expected to only reach a cool 13 degrees.

Auckland too was getting a little bit of rain, though these were lighter with the showers expected to easy by midday and giving way to clear skies in the evening. The city of sails would reach of high of 17 degrees this afternoon.

Christchurch was the driest of the lot, with only clouds expected today with a few southerlies developing and a high of 15 degrees.

Flynn said the wet weather in the North Island wasn't unusual for this time of year.

"We've got this low that's crossing over the country. This time of year we do get these from time to time," she said. "Spring weather is often quite changeable, it just depends what kind of weather systems come our way."

MetService forecast

Auckland

Today H: 17C L: 11C

Showers easing midday then clear evening

Tomorrow H: 17 C L: 8C

Becoming fine

Wellington

Today H: 13C L: 9C

Rain with heavy falls today. A few showers this evening

Tomorrow H: 12C L: 7C

Mostly cloudy with a few showers

Christchurch

Today H: 15C L: 6C

Cloudy periods

Tomorrow H: 14C L: 4C

Often cloudy, few showers

- NZ Herald