Two horses killed near Auckland's Southern Motorway

Police say two horses have been killed on the motorway near Drury. File photo
Two horses have been killed near Auckland's Southern Motorway.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Pitt Road and Great South Road, near Drury, just after 5.30 this morning.

A police spokeswoman says three horses escaped from a nearby paddock and two were hit by an SUV.

She says the vehicle is badly damaged but the driver is not hurt.

Police have left the scene but are still trying to track down the owner of the horses.

The horse that's still alive has been taken to a paddock.

Firefighters are washing down the road.

- NZ Herald

