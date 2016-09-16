Missing staff found as firefighters battle large Christchurch blaze in Harewood

All staff members are now accounted for as firefighters battle a large blaze at a business in Christchurch.

Fire Service shift manager Andrew Norris confirmed everyone was accounted for and there were no injuries.​

He said it was not known where the two previously missing employees had been, but they had not been in the burning building.

Norris said no rescue attempts were made, as emergency services had been working to confirm the whereabouts of the two staff.

Firefighters were called to the large blaze at the Tait Technology Centre on Wairakei Rd, Harewood, at 6.15m.

The buildings is close to the Harewood Fire Station, and the first truck was there within three minutes.

At its peak, there were 10 fire trucks in attendance.

NZME reporter Ben Aulakh, who is at the scene on Wairakei Rd, said there were still seven or eight fire engines on site, and plenty of smoke in the air.

"I just heard one of the fire officers talking to one of his colleagues, and it looks like they're going to be here for most of the night.

"But I think that's just going to be dampening down the building and making sure that everything's safe."

Two people, believed to be cleaners, were in the building at the time the blaze started.

A wide cordon remains in place.

Victoria Nichols, 26, lives two doors down. She said the black smoke was so thick it could be seen blocks away.

Nichols said the Fire Service appear to be getting on top of the blaze and the flames have died down.

Police told her family they would let them know if they need to evacuate but it was unlikely.

Nichols said she wasn't surprised a fire started tonight as the evening felt "eerie".

"It's peculiar to know that it's so close but the weather is so warm it's not unquestionable.

"It's one of those warm nights where you can tell something's going to happen. It's a combination of the full moon and warm weather. It's got an eerie feeling."

Norris said firefighters initially had trouble locating the fire but it soon became obvious, with smoke coming out of the roof.

He said the blaze was at the rear of the old building.

"It is a large fire. The building is substantial in size. At this stage we're not sure how much is involved in fire."

An employee at a local sushi shop said the fire was "quite big" and the area was cordoned off so no one can access it.

Airport Guesthouse owner Deb Jackson went down to have a look at the blaze.

"There were flames and an acrid looking black smoke."

