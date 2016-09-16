Explosion at Fonterra's Edendale plant

Emergency services are at the scene of incident involving a milk silo at Fonterra's Edendale plant.

Six appliances and a commander unit are at the Edendale factory, where the explosion brought the tower down around ten to two this afternoon.

Fire shift commander Daryl Ball says when it collapsed it brought down a number of gantry walkways.

A St John spokesman said paramedics are on site but it is unclear if anyone is injured.

A worker at the site confirmed that a raw milk silo has collapsed.

Senior staff are currently in the boardroom for an emergency meeting.

Asked if anyone had been hurt, he said: "As far as I know at the moment, no-one was hurt, or in the vicinity at the time."

State Highway One has been closed at Edendale, the New Zealand Transport Agency says, "due to an incident".

A Fonterra spokeswoman said all staff are accounted for.

"At the moment we don't know the cause of the incident, so we're working through that," she said.

The silos store raw milk that is brought to the factory by its tankers.

Detours are in place. For northbound traffic, motorists are asked to use Edendale-Wyndham Rd onto Coalpit Rd - and the reverse for southbound traffic.

A month ago thousands of litres of hazardous waste were spilled at the same Southland plant.

Emergency services were called to the Edendale factory around 2am on August 16 when staff reported 5000-litre tanks of nitric acid and caustic alkali were overflowing.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Nitric acid and caustic alkali are used to clean milk tankers and inside the factory and a machine malfunction was initially believed to have been the cause of the spill.

On its website, Fonterra said the Edendale plant in Southland had been in operation for more than 133 years, making it New Zealand's oldest manufacturing site.

"It was established in 1881 by entrepreneurs William Davidson and Thomas Brydone. Through their dairy industry nous and agricultural know-how they become the first dairy factory to export cheddar cheese and butter to markets around the world," the Fonterra website said.

