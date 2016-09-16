Hamilton City Council sentencing over zookeeper Samantha Kudeweh death

Zoo curator Samantha Kudeweh was a "shining light in her family", a hero who was taken in the most horrendous way.

Those were the words of her family and Judge Denise Clark at today's sentencing of Hamilton City Council over Kudeweh's death at the city's zoo last year.



The council was prosecuted by WorkSafe NZ after the 43-year-old mother-of-two was mauled by a tiger on September 20.

Judge Clark awarded Kudeweh's young children Billy and Sage more than $5000 each or $19.33 a week for five years for "consequential loss".



She said an emotional harm reparation of $100,000 was appropriate but noted the council had already made voluntary payments to the family including husband Richard Kudeweh of $116,000.

When discussing the sentencing, Judge Clark had to decide three things - the amount of reparation, fix the amount of the fine and look at the money paid in its entirety.

Judge Clark acknowledged all those at the sentencing, including husband Richard Kudeweh and the members of the council, CEO Richard Briggs and Jeff Neems.

The council was due to be sentenced on Wednesday on a charge of failing to take all practical steps to ensure the 43-year-old was not exposed to hazards arising out of working with Oz.

However, Judge Clark adjourned proceedings after she heard submissions from the defence and prosecution saying there were matters she wanted to consider.

The council pleaded guilty over Kudeweh's death at its last appearance in June. The charge, laid by WorkSafe NZ, carries a maximum fine of $250,000.

- NZ Herald