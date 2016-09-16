KFC brawl: 11 referred to Youth Aid

Nearly a dozen high school students will be referred to Police Youth Aid after last month's violent brawl outside the Mangere KFC.

Counties Manukau Police said 11 teenagers under the age of 17 had been identified with the help of schools, witness accounts and cellphone footage.

The brawl, involving about 80 pupils, happened on August 29.

Students from two nearby south Auckland secondary schools clashed in a massive fight, which started in Walter Massey Park in Mangere East before moving down Massey Rd and spilling into a KFC restaurant.

Knives and shanks were used and four people were arrested at the time.

Police said the teens referred to youth aid were in addition to those arrested shortly after the brawl.

Counties Manukau Inpsector Uraia Vakaruru said the results of the investigation should send a clear message there was no place for this type of behaviour.

He thanked the community for their help identifying those involved.

"The result of our investigation should provide our community with the reassurance that there is zero tolerance for this behaviour and there will be consequences for those that engage in it.

"There is a small key group whose families will be assisting us in preventing a repeat of this behaviour," he said.

