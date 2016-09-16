Failure to prosecute for illegal fish dumping 'flawed'

The decision not to prosecute commercial fishing boats which were caught on camera dumping tonnes of healthy fish in New Zealand waters was "flawed", a high-level inquiry has found.

The inquiry, led by QC Michael Heron and released today, also suggests that Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) chose not to take action against the fishers to avoid "potential embarrassment".

However, the inquiry does not recommend that the captains of the vessels should face any further sanctions.

The independent inquiry was launched in May following reports that MPI had chosen not to prosecute fishing captains who were caught on CCTV camera dumping healthy-sized fish.

Heron looked at three separate investigations into dumping in 2003, 2012 and 2013, known as Operation Overdue, Operation Achilles and Operation Hippocamp.

Heron said that the decision not prosecute in all three investigations was "understandable", for various reasons.

Operation Achilles involved the installation of cameras on six fishing vessels operating off the east coast of the South Island. Crew on five of the vessels were observed discarding quota fish.

The captains were warned by MPI, but not prosecuted, despite a recommendation by the investigator to prosecute.

"The decision not to take prosecution action and in particular the process leading to it was flawed," Heron's report said.

"The decision however was understandable ... in the circumstances. It was a complex matter, approached professionally and in good faith by all involved."

However, Heron also said the prosecution decision was influenced by "considerations which were not relevant", including "potential embarrassment to MPI or officials".

The process was described as "confused, not well documented, and not well communicated", he said. MPI also created hurdles to the prosecution, which he said were inappropriate "or at least unhelpful".

In the case of Operation Hippocamp, Heron said it was "reasonable and understandable" that there was no prosecution because of the limitation of the findings.

The absence of a prosecution in the Overdue investigation was also understandable, the response taken by MPI appeared to be adequate, he said.

MPI director-general Martyn Dunne said he accepted the findings, which he described as "regrettable".

"It is also disappointing that the process was characterised by confusion and a lack of adequate documentation and communication," Dunne said.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, he said there was no value in blaming the individuals involved and it was "time to move on".

MPI had already taken some steps to address problems around illegal dumping, and would take further action as a result of the findings in Heron's inquiry, he said.

Dunne also took a shot at commercial fishers over illegal dumping, saying some of them needed to "lift their game".

"There are many responsible operators out there but there are also some who have less of a commitment to observing the law."

Events leading up to the inquiry

