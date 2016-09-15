Colin Craig claims former press secretary 'propositioned' him before resignation

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Colin Craig has told a jury that four days before his press secretary Rachel MacGregor resigned she told him "I want to be with you, I want to be more than just your press secretary".

Craig said he was on a flight with MacGregor four days before her resignation when she engaged him in a "whispered" conversation.

She told him things were not going well with her boyfriend and told Craig he was the only one who really knew her.

Finishing delivering his evidence before a jury this morning, Craig said he was "saddened" that the defamation trial had traversed his relationship with MacGregor and her resignation and allegations of sexual harassment.

READ MORE

Colin Craig responds to 'highly damaging' allegations and 'Dirty Politics'

Colin Craig defamation case: Admits 'inappropriate affection' towards former press secretary

Rachel MacGregor on Colin Craig - in her own words

Colin Craig defamation trial: Poems 'icing on the cake' after affair rumours

He would have preferred that information to remain out of the public eye.

"I don't want to hurt Rachel and this case is not about her. It's about what Jordan said about me and what I said about him," he said.

He said there was "much" he would not say about MacGregor but wanted to let the jury know that she had made "false allegations" about him.

"I always regarded our relationship as mutually affectionate. It became inappropriate ... I apologised for my role in that."

Continued below.

Related Content Colin Craig responds to 'highly damaging' allegations and 'Dirty Politics' Colin Craig defamation case: Admits 'inappropriate affection' towards former press secretary Video Watch: Colin Craig responds to allegations

Craig said MacGregor's sexual harassment complaint, which she made the day she resigned in 2014, "was like a bolt out of the blue".

"She never, ever told me she was feeling threatened or harassed by me."

Craig claims MacGregor had propositioned him and he had rejected her four days before she quit.

He told the court it was a Sunday and the pair were flying home from a campaign trip, engaging in a "warm and caring" conversation about MacGregor's love life.

"She told me 'I want to be with you, I want to be more than just your press secretary'. At that point it was like someone tipped a bucket of water over me.

"A warm and caring conversation suddenly became very serious. I recall saying 'Rachel, don't say that' or 'Rachel, you can't say that'. I did that as firmly as I could to make it clear what she was propositioning was never going to happen, and could never happen.

"How did she think it was going to work? Did she think I was going to leave my wife? I was upset."

Craig said he tried to engage in "small talk" for the rest of the flight but it was uncomfortable and he thought MacGregor must have been feeling "rejected and hurt".

"She resigned four days later," Craig said.

Earlier this week, MacGregor told the jury that the "indecent proposal" never happened.

She vehemently denied having romantic feelings for Craig and said the thought of that "disgusted" her.

Craig will now be cross-examined by McKnight.

The defamation trial

Craig is on trial for allegedly defaming Taxpayers' Union director Jordan Williams, a friend of MacGregor's, who resigned suddenly two days before the 2014 general election.

MacGregor later turned to Williams and alleged Craig had sexually harassed her.

She shared letters and poems the politician sent her and Williams then revealed the details to other Conservative Party members.

When Craig found out he publicly claimed Williams was part of a group of "culprits" determined to have him removed as party leader through a "campaign" of "false accusations".

Williams then filed defamation proceedings in the High Court, saying he did not lie about Craig.

The trial is now in its second week before Justice Sarah Katz and a jury.

- NZ Herald