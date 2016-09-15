10:53am Fri 16 September
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…
Kurt Bayer
Kurt Bayer is a Herald reporter based in Christchurch

Renee Duckmanton murder accused Sainey Marong told: 'I'll set you on fire'

Renee Duckmanton's body was found on a rural Canterbury road on May 15. Photo / Supplied
Renee Duckmanton's body was found on a rural Canterbury road on May 15. Photo / Supplied

The man accused of murdering and burning Christchurch woman Renee Duckmanton has today denied killing her, as her family shouted, "I'll set you on fire".

Sainey Marong, 32, appeared at the High Court in Christchurch this morning.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder.

Marong was remanded in custody for a pre-trial hearing on November 25.

A three-week trial is set to begin on June 7 next year.

Around 20 people filled the public gallery this morning, and members of Duckmanton's family were in tears.

Duckmanton's stepfather hurled abuse at her accused killer, yelling: "I'll set you on fire, you piece of s***."

Duckmanton's burned body was found on a rural Canterbury road on May 15 this year - the day after the 22-year-old sex worker last seen near the Peterborough and Manchester streets intersection in Christchurch's red light district.

- NZ Herald

Read more by Kurt Bayer

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 16 Sep 2016 10:53:38 Processing Time: 13ms