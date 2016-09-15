Renee Duckmanton murder accused Sainey Marong told: 'I'll set you on fire'

Kurt Bayer is a Herald reporter based in Christchurch

The man accused of murdering and burning Christchurch woman Renee Duckmanton has today denied killing her, as her family shouted, "I'll set you on fire".

Sainey Marong, 32, appeared at the High Court in Christchurch this morning.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder.

Marong was remanded in custody for a pre-trial hearing on November 25.

A three-week trial is set to begin on June 7 next year.

Around 20 people filled the public gallery this morning, and members of Duckmanton's family were in tears.

Duckmanton's stepfather hurled abuse at her accused killer, yelling: "I'll set you on fire, you piece of s***."

Duckmanton's burned body was found on a rural Canterbury road on May 15 this year - the day after the 22-year-old sex worker last seen near the Peterborough and Manchester streets intersection in Christchurch's red light district.

- NZ Herald