$250,000 Lotto win claimed in Hastings

Unichem Stortford Lodge Lotto manager Nanette Woodham. Photo / Paul Taylor
The quarter million dollar share of Wednesday's First Division prize which came Hastings' way has been claimed.

While the ticket was sold at the country's luckiest Lotto shop, Unichem Stortford Lodge, it was not claimed there.

"I had a call from the Lotto rep' and she said it had been claimed at another outlet in Hastings so we don't know who it could be," the store's Lotto manager Nanette Woodham said. "But I hope they come in to see us."

The $250,000 winner was one of four to share the top prize with the other winning tickets sold in Cambridge, Christchurch and Invercargill.

The latest win came just seven weeks after the outlet sold a $333,333 share of the First Division alongside players in Auckland and Dunedin.

It was the 42nd major prize they had sold.

"We struck gold again," was how Ms Woodham put it.

She added that Lotto traffic had begun to step up at the counters over the past few days with news the Powerball jackpot had pushed out to $11 million.

"Yes, it is growing pretty quickly again."

