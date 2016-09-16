Want $10k? Just catch a trout

Reckon you're pretty good at catching fish?

All you have to do is catch a trout with a special green tag, marked by Fish & Game, and $10,000 is all yours.

Thirty rainbow trout with specially numbered green tags will be released into Rotorua's Tarawera, Rotoiti and Okataina lakes in time for the opening of the trout fishing season on October 1.

The Fish for Gold competition will run until Sunday, October 9.

Fish & Game officer Mark Sherburn says the numbers on the tags correspond to prizes contained in sealed and numbered envelopes and one of them contains the grand prize of $10,000.

The other envelopes contain a $200 tackle or voucher prize, "so every eligible angler who returns with a green tag fish will win something".

"We found from last season that it creates keen interest in fishing the opening week of the season."

Sherburn says that this is the first time in five years the opening has fallen on a Saturday, and being in the middle of school holidays, it provides lots of opportunities for families to get out on the water.

Fish for Gold is free to enter. All you must have is a 2016-17 Fish & Game sports fishing licence. Children under 12 are not eligible to enter on a free child's licence, but can if they are included as part of a family fishing licence.

The promotion is limited to the first 1200 entries - and you must register online before opening day.

- NZ Herald