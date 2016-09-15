Son of carjacking victim: 'Mum is a fighter'

Vaimoana Tapaleao is the New Zealand Herald's Pacific Affairs and People reporter.

The woman who was viciously beaten during a carjacking in Auckland this week is recovering well in hospital and fighting hard, her son says.

Her attackers - two girls - are still on the run and work to bring them to justice carries on.

Nancy Voon remains in a stable condition at Auckland City Hospital this morning, after she was attacked by two girls as she waited for her son outside the Panmure YMCA on Wednesday afternoon.

The 65-year-old has yet to speak with police officers because of injuries sustained to her mouth and teeth.

Her son Chee Phua told the Herald his mother was expected to stay in hospital up until next week.

"Mum [is] still in hospital going through some more checks this morning. But she's in good spirits.

"She's a fighter and is recovering well,'' he said.

Police said this morning investigations into the incident were ongoing and they were yet to make any arrests.

CCTV footage shows the pair, thought to be of Maori or Pacific descent, approaching the vehicle where Voon is.

Voon suffered a broken bone in her face, chipped teeth and bruising on her body after she was kicked in the head and stomach.

Police have been appealing for anyone who may recognise her attackers to come forward.

