We're in for howling winds and heavy rain this weekend

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

The weather is to pack up today and thunderstorms, heavy rain and gales will lash the country this weekend.

The MetService is forecasting heavy rain for much of the North Island and western parts of the South Island today and tomorrow. Strong northwest gales are also expected to batter much of the country.

The winds are expected to bring a warm start to the weekend for some, pushing east coast temperatures into the early 20s but they plummet back to near single digits on Sunday.

Forecaster Peter Little said a number of warnings and watches for the wind and rain had been issued for parts of the country.

"The heaviest rain is expected about the Southern Alps, Tararua Range and Mt Taranaki, where over 150mm of rain could accumulate and a heavy rain warning has been issued for these areas," said Little.

Wet weather was forecast for much of the North Island tomorrow as the front moved eastwards. Heavy falls and thunderstorms are likely in western areas.

"If you live in the north or west of the North Island it would be a good idea to have indoor plans for Saturday as the forecast is for a very wet day," said Little.

The weather would improve across the South Island tomorrow and be mostly fine. The forecast for tomorrow evening's All Blacks' clash against South Africa in Christchurch was fine with light winds.

Continued below.

Related Content Video WeatherWatch: Weekend Weather Looks Messy Petra Bagust and actor Ido Drent's fight against human-trafficking diary: Day Four Steve Braunias: The man who ate Lincoln Rd toasts his brother

Little said the rain over the North Island would ease to isolated showers early Sunday morning, with long fine spells developing in northern and western regions.

But the South Island was in for a brief cold snap on Sunday when the mostly fine weather is replaced by cold southerly winds and scattered showers.

"People in the east of the South Island in particular will notice this cooler change, as the forecast maximum temperature of 22C for Christchurch on Friday gets chopped back to just 12C on Sunday," said Little.

Auckland

Today: Cloudy at times with the odd shower and northerly winds. 19

Saturday: Rain, heavy for a time and strong northerly winds.18

Sunday: Few showers. Fresh westerly winds. 16

Hamilton

Today: Cloudy, a few showers. Northwesterlies developing.19

Saturday: Rain, heavy for a time. Brisk northerlies.17

Sunday: Showers easing. Southwesterlies. 17

Wellington

Today: Rain and low cloud. Strong northerlies.15

Saturday: Rain, possibly heavy. Northerly gales 15

Sunday: Showers and southerlies.13

Christchurch

Today: Cloudy, early drizzle clearing. Northerlies21

Saturday: Mostly fine. Light winds.18

Sunday: Few showers and cold southerlies.13

Dunedin

Today: Morning rain then the odd shower. Northerly wind easing.19

Saturday: Mainly fine, late showers and southerly change. 16

Sunday: Showers and cold southerlies. 12

- NZ Herald