Police ask for help finding missing man Palmiro Macdonald

By Sarah Harris

Police have asked for help from the public to find Palmiro Macdonald.

Macdonald, also known as "Powser", was picked up from his home in Levin on March 23 by an associate driving a silver and grey 1994 Mercedes Benz 320 saloon. The car had distinctive chrome wheels.

They then visited a local garage. This was the last confirmed sighting of Macdonald.

Police believe Macdonald then went to a Hokio Rd address with his companion.

Macdonald often visited the Hokio Beach property which had led police to believe Macdonald knew the people involved in his death.

When police announced their investigation on March 26 the property was burned down.

Police believe this was a deliberate arson to try to hide evidence.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Baskett said police were suspicious of Macdonald's disappearance since the beginning.

"Police have known there has been something not quite right with Palmiro's disappearance, which did lead police to launch a homicide investigation.

"The Operation Palm team have been working hard to find Palmiro's family the answers they need to get some sort of closure.

"Our priority has always been to find Palmiro and return him to his whanau."

Macdonald has young children and was living in Gardener St.

Police are searching for any information in relation to these events. They ask for anyone who saw the Mercedes to contact them.

Police would also like to speak with any holidaymakers who were visiting the area around the Easter period.

Police also want to hear from anyone who saw two other cars.

One is a silver 2003 Mazda Atenza station wagon with the registration number FAY239 with distinctive aftermarket wheels. The car was found burnt out on March 25. But before a tow contractor could get the car it had been removed by a large vehicle like a tractor.

The other is a red Holden Commodore that became stuck on Waitarere Beach around midday on March 23. After being helped out of the sand the Holden was driven to Hokio Beach by a young man and woman.

• Call Police Ten 7 on 0800 107 4636 and select case number three or visit www.police.govt.nz/ten7 to email the team.

