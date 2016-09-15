Somme centenary: Live updates from New Zealand commemorations in France

By Kieran Campbell

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

(All times New Zealand. France is 10 hours behind.)

4.59pm:

Dawn has broken and the New Zealand Defence Force Maori Cultural Group is now leading the march from Longueval to the battlefield memorial.

The NZDF Maori Cultural Group leads the march from Longueval to the battlefield memorial pic.twitter.com/veQraypNm9 — Kieran Campbell (@KieranCampbell) September 15, 2016

4.49pm:

Among the New Zealanders who have made the long journey to Europe is Emma Kynaston.

The 18-year-old Warrant Officer of the New Zealand Cadet Forces, took a badge with her to the Somme.

A century ago it was pinned to the hat of her great-great-uncle Alfred Kynaston from Otago, who was among the first New Zealand soldiers to enter the battle.

Continued below.

Related Content Memorial today for 2000 Kiwis killed at World War I's Battle of Somme Video Watch: Remembering the Somme Battle of the Somme - young Kiwis pay respects to ancestors who fought there

"We went up and saw the exact fields he would have fought on and it was quite emotional," said Kynaston, from Nelson.

"I think back to what it would have been like 100 years ago and try to imagine the scene in front of me and imagine him on those battlefields.

"I would hope that he'd be very proud that we're still remembering him 100 years later."

4.42pm: Daylight is still a way away as the parade continues to assemble. It's 6.42am in France - 6.01am was the exact time that thousands of young New Zealand men prepared to leave their trenches and go 'over the top' into No Man's Land.

The casualty figures from the battle have lost none of their ability to shock. Of the 15,000 Kiwis who took part in the battle in a period lasting less than a month, more than 2000 died and another 6000 were injured.

6.01am: It was exactly this time today 100 years ago that thousands of young NZ men prepared to enter the Battle of the Somme

4.15pm: Dozens of people are preparing for a slow march from Longueval to the New Zealand Battlefield Memorial which honours the sacrifice of thousands of New Zealand soliders at the Battle of the Somme.

A light dew is covering the ground ahead of the dawn service, the first of three ceremonies today, and the morning air is crisp.

People starting to arrive at the NZ battlefield memorial for Somme centenary dawn service pic.twitter.com/zshY731v3H — Kieran Campbell (@KieranCampbell) September 15, 2016

It was at daybreak on September 15, 1916 that New Zealand troops made their first frontline assault in what was then the deadliest battle the country had seen.

The New Zealand Defence Force Maori Cultural Group will lead the sombre procession from the tiny northern French town to the memorial about 1.2km away.

Drums will mark daybreak as those who gather remember the battlefield that a century ago occupied the land where they stand this morning.

- NZ Herald