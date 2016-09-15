NZ model Patric Seng on catwalk for New York Fashion Week

By Beckie Wilson

Patric Seng was once told he wasn't model material. Now he has taken to the catwalk in the 2016 New York Fashion Week and owns a modelling agency.



Seng was 33 years old when he fulfilled his modelling dream at New York Fashion Week, but it hasn't been an easy ride.



Starting at the age of 17, while living in Malaysia, he appeared in VMAG and on the catwalk for Calvin Klein before moving to New Zealand to study graphic design in 2006.



After signing with a well-known Auckland modelling agency he wasn't able to secure modelling jobs and only appeared on the NZ Fashion Week catwalk in 2012.



"It takes a lot of courage, confidence and determination," said Seng.



"To be a successful model, you have to be ready to make sacrifices." After being discouraged from his lack of jobs he decided to take his career into his own hands.



Seng started his own agency, Bintang Models and Management, in 2014.



He wants to remind aspiring models they need to believe in themselves, be humble and learn from the best.



"Don't listen to anyone who says you are not good enough, not tall enough, or that you are too fat or too whatever," Seng said.



"Imagine if I had listened to my ex-agent who told me that I am not a model. I have never given up and now I have walked for New York Fashion Week."

- NZ Herald