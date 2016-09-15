Lucy Rentz's family to move on from Thames with her, childhood home etched in their hearts

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Grieving parents of a young woman who died - 14 months after she suffered horrific injuries in a road accident while cycling - will scatter her ashes at her favourite swimming spot.

The parents of Lucy Rentz, 28, who died last week plan to honour their daughter on her birthday by spreading her ashes at one of her favourite childhood spots in the Coromandel.

John and Rosalie Rentz were today packing up their belongings. The couple have just sold their Thames home and will move to Tauranga tomorrow.

The house in Te Mata Bay was bought a week after Lucy was born. It was sold just days before she died.

Lucy died on September 4. She had been in a coma for 14 months following a collision with a car while biking in the United States.

For the Rentz, the house is filled with memories of their daughter. They sold the house to move to Tauranga to be closer to where Lucy had been on life support.

''This bay, it was her childhood home, which she loved. Our thoughts are to come back at some point. Maybe on her birthday next year,'' Mr Rentz said.

''There's just lots of memories packed into this place of her childhood years. So many special memories - we are packing them up and taking them with us.''

The couple hope to spread her ashes at Te Mata Bay in one of Lucy's favourite spots.

Mr Rentz described Lucy as ''fearless''. She would often swim a couple of hundred metres out from shore, take a dip in the local creek and jog the nearby roads and beach.

Lucy's story was published in the Bay of Plenty Times and the New Zealand Herald earlier this week, sparking a flood of support for her parents.

Mr Rentz said they had no idea their story would propel them into such limelight but the messages of support had helped them in their grief, as they prepared for life without Lucy.

''Our hearts are overflowing with gratitude of the support from so many different people,'' he said.

''It was just 'woah'. It just blew us away."

Mr Rentz said it had been a roller-coaster of emotions but they took some comfort in knowing their story was helping others.

''We are deeply grateful that others benefited from our story in some way. Hopefully it will be an acknowledgement for others going through similar trials. There is hope. We never lost hope.

''We are going to grieve. Lucy has left a large hole in our hearts.

"But we do not grieve as those who do not have any hope. God works in the midst of grief.

"And if you grieve, it's a good thing because it implies there was something good. Though it's now lost, you have to give thanks for those 28 years.''