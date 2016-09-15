Two cases of meningococcal disease in South Auckland

By Martin Johnston

Two cases of meningococcal disease have been confirmed in people who attended the same church in Otahuhu, South Auckland.

In a public health alert notice, the Auckland Regional Public Health Service said the victims had been at services of the Auckland Fijian Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Atkinson Ave.

One of the victims is still in hospital. The other has been discharged.

"At this stage in our investigation we are unsure if the two cases are linked. However I urge people who attended this church from Saturday August 27 to Monday September 5 to look out for symptoms of meningococcal disease," says medical officer of health, Dr Shanika Perera.

Meningococcal disease can cause meningitis and septicaemia (blood-poisoning).

It can kill.

Perera encourages people to remain alert for flu like symptoms that quickly become worse - sometimes in a matter of hours or within two to three days. Symptoms may include fever, confusion, sleepiness, dislike of bright lights, stiff neck, joint pain and the appearance of a rash. Children and babies may also refuse feeds, can be floppy and vomit.

Meningococcal disease is spread in a similar way to the common cold - through close personal contact and by coughing and sneezing. It can affect anyone, but babies, children, teenagers and young adults are most at risk.

If you suspect you or someone you know might have meningococcal disease call your doctor or Healthline (0800 611 116) immediately.

- NZ Herald