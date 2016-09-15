Elle Macpherson to reveal all on Queen St today

Supermodel Elle Macpherson is to reveal her new range of lingerie in Auckland this morning.

The Australian beauty, known as "The Body", will be in Farmers' new flagship Queen St store to promote her Elle Macpherson Body range.

She's promising the collection will add something fresh and very Downunder with fabric sporting bold, unexpected colours and lingerie fashioned using modern silhouettes.

The collection has been developed in partnership Australian apparel entrepreneur Simon De Winter.

"I believe that true luxury is comfort and style," said Macpherson. "In designing the collection, I've paid close attention to detail, but I don't ever forfeit fit for fashion."

The glamorous 52-year-old is at a photo call at Farmers in a morning packed with media engagements.

She earlier visited the TVNZ Breakfast programme where host Nadine Chalmers-Ross bravely posed for a selfie alongside her famous guest.

A selfie with a supermodel is always a little intimidating! Lovely lovely woman though #thebody #ellemacpherson #selfiewithasupermodel A photo posted by Nadine Chalmers-Ross (@nadi_cr) on Sep 14, 2016 at 1:00pm PDT

Elle Macpherson joins Kerre McIvor and Mark Dye on NewstalkZB at 2pm.

- NZ Herald