Car used in brutal bashing of elderly woman suspected of earlier hit-and-run

The stolen vehicle used in a violent carjacking is also suspected of being in a road crash earlier in the day.

Friends of the car's owner Kimberly Bristowe have posted on the Auckland City District Police Facebook page the red Honda Fit had been involved in a suspected hit-and-run before the brazen brutal attack on a woman in her 60s sitting in her car outside the Panmure YMCA.

Nancy Voon, 65, is still recovering in Auckland City Hospital with a broken bone in her face, chipped teeth and bruising across her body after two girls kicked her in the head and stomach.

Her family say she was in shock after by an attack so brutal police would not let them watch CCTV footage of it.

The partner of the car's owner, Adam Hamilton, has posted on Facebook when the car was reported stolen police told them there was a call about a hit-and-run thought to involve the same vehicle.

Bristowe posted she was alarmed by the unspeakable cruelty that took place and didn't want her car anymore.

"In all honesty, I don't really care about my car anymore, I just hope that the police catch these girls so that they are held accountable for their actions and if they are not caught, they realise that what they did to this lady was so so wrong," she wrote.

Bristowe hoped the girls, when caught, would receive more than a "slap on the wrists".

She also sent her love to the bashing victim and her family and wished her a speedy recovery.

Hamilton was critical police did not look into the earlier suspected hit-and-run, which may have averted the brutal bashing.





Another person reported seeing the stolen car cruising through Otahuhu around 10am with windows down and music blaring out.



Auckland City Police Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Newman said he was not able to discuss specific incidents or sightings that would form part of the inquiry while the offenders were at large.

"At this stage we are still looking for the offenders, and we are working to piece together the circumstances leading up to yesterday's incident. This includes reports and comments on Facebook of people who saw people fitting the description of the offenders," he said.

"We can say though that all information is being assessed and our priority is gathering and assessing evidence that will lead us to identify and locate the people responsible for this nasty attack."

Investigations into yesterday's carjacking and assault were continuing today.

There was an overwhelming response after CCTV footage was released last night and police were now working through the various pieces of information provided.

The footage has been viewed more than 59,000 times on the Auckland City Police Facebook page.

Police asked for anyone who saw the attack and hadn't yet spoken to police to get in touch.

- NZ Herald