Two strong aftershocks rattle East Coast

Two strong aftershocks have this morning shaken the East Coast.

The first, at 4.09am, was magnitude 5.0 and measured 20km deep and was centred about 80km north-east of Te Araroa.

The second one was 70km north-east of Te Araroa and measured 4.6 and was 17km deep.

Earthquakes have been prolific in the area since the North Island's biggest quake in 20 years hit the area on September 2, measuring 7.1.

At the time, residents were warned more aftershocks were to come.

This morning's shakes were felt along the coastline from Gisborne to Opotiki.

According to GeoNet's website, there have been 16 small shakes since midnight but only two were registered as strong and nobody was likely to have felt the others.

The fire service has not received any reports of damage.

- NZ Herald