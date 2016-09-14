Woman assaulted, dragged from car by teen girls in Auckland

A woman was brutally bashed and dragged from her car in an Auckland carpark today.

Two teen girls are suspected of carrying out the alleged attack and stealing the woman's grey 2010 Toyota Corolla.

The woman was waiting for her son outside Lagoon Stadium, also known as the Panmure YMCA, about midday today.

YMCA employee Chunli Li told the Herald she saw the woman covered in blood following the attack.

"The lady's son came into the YMCA and after about five minutes someone came in and said, 'Someone has hit your mum'.

"We went outside and she had blood in her eyes and face, there was a lot of blood."

Li said that the woman was waiting in the passenger seat for her son to collect some table tennis equipment from the club, where he is a member of the table tennis team.

"She was just waiting in the car and the keys were inside, and then the two ladies or girls came in and opened the door and pulled her out.

"It was two big people against one lady."

Li said the car was taken and "disappeared".

Police and an ambulance were called immediately, she said.

A St John spokesman said the woman, aged in her 60s, was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition.

A police spokeswoman said that police were looking for two teens, believed to be Pacific Islanders.

She said the teens may have arrived with a third person at the scene in a red 2002 Honda Fit that was reported stolen earlier today.

Police were waiting for the woman to be treated, before they interviewed her further.

Anyone who sees the Corolla (registration FQP125) or anyone who saw the persons described in the red Honda Fit (registration EZD733) prior to, or after today's incident is asked to call police immediately on 111.

- NZ Herald