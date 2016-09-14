Father, daughter plead guilty to incest

A father and daughter pleaded guilty to incest when they appeared in the Dunedin District Court this afternoon.

Judge Kevin Phillips convicted them and remanded them on bail, with conditions prohibiting communication between the pair, for sentence in November.

The pair - aged 37 and 23 - have previously been convicted of incest, after the woman gave birth to a child in 2011.

The pair, who have interim name suppression, had troubled upbringings.

The daughter was born after the man entered into a sexual relationship with his foster mother when he was only 13 and she was 30.

He had little to do with his daughter during her upbringing, but a sexual relationship between them started shortly after they were reunited in 2010.

She was 16 at the time.

They were both sentenced to supervision for the first conviction in 2012 with the father also receiving a sentence of community work.

The latest offending came to light following a police investigation in 2013, a summary of facts said.

The pair will appear before the district court again in November.

- Otago Daily Times