Three people have been rescued from a car which went over a cliff south of Westport.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the incident south of Charleston on the West Coast at 12.55pm.

The car had left the road and gone about 10m down a bank.

The people were initially trapped in the car but have since been rescued. They have minor injuries.

A tow truck is on the way to retrieve the car.

- NZ Herald