Ashburton stabbing: Man killed as he mourned teen crash victim

A family had gathered to remember the 11-year anniversary of a young relative's tragic death in a car crash when one of them was allegedly murdered last night.

Police were called to a house in McDonald St in Netherby, Ashburton, about 10.30pm.

They had received reports that a 25-year-old man had died at the house as a result of stab wounds.

Tainui James Wano, 25, was found dead at the scene.

A 23-year-old man of Allenton in Ashburton was arrested and later charged with his murder.

He appeared at Christchurch District Court this morning, where duty lawyer Kiran Paima asked for the man to be remanded in custody without plea until October 4, to the Timaru High Court.

Paima asked for interim name suppression, along with suppression of the police summary of facts.

Police did not oppose the application.

Judge David Saunders granted an interim order for name suppression until the next court appearance, where he stressed that "further and better grounds" would be needed for suppression to continue. Tributes to Wano are already being posted on social media.

His mother was too upset to comment this morning.

It's understood the family are gathering at a house in Ashburton.

On September 13, 2005, 16-year-old Rangi Wano died in a horror car crash in Christchurch.

