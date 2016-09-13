Are NZ police racist? Report finds non-Māori Kiwis more likely to be let off with warnings

New Zealand Police are more likely to let non-Māori offenders off with pre-charge warnings than Māori offenders, a report has found.

The report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) found "a number of issues" with pre-charge warnings policy and practice, including that system was used "inconsistently and sometimes inappropriately".

Released today, the report revealed there are "substantial and undesirable inconsistencies between police districts in the extent to which pre-charge warnings are used and the types of offenders to whom they are given".

A pre-charge warning is an alternative to prosecution for minor offences. Officers use discretion not to prosecute even though there is sufficient evidence to do so.

The warnings are issued after a person has been arrested.

Amongst the findings, Authority Chair Sir David Carruthers noted that there was a possibility differential treatment on the basis of ethnicity is happening.

"Pre-charge warnings are more likely to be given to non-Māori offenders than to Māori offenders.

"Statistics show that a much higher proportion of Māori offenders committing eligible offences have previous criminal convictions.

Continued below.

Related Content Petra Bagust and actor Ido Drent's fight against human-trafficking diary: Day Two Cartoon: Crime on the rise Kevin Pilley: Travelling with teens

"While the authority has not come across evidence that clearly demonstrates differential treatment on the basis of ethnicity is happening, the possibility that it could happen is enough to reinforce the need for more guidance on the exercise of police discretion in this area".

Other findings included:

• It is unclear whether victims must be consulted before a pre-charge warning is given and whether the warnings should be used when the victim is seeking reparation. Warnings don't usually require reparations to be paid.

• There is a lack of clarity about the extent to which warnings should be given to offenders with criminal and police histories. In some cases, warnings are given to offenders with "substantial" criminal histories.

The report was sparked by a complaint to the IPCA by an officer whose daughter had her car broken into in the Bay of Plenty in 2015.

A pre-charge warning was used to resolve the situation, and officer felt there was no discretion but a "blanket approach" being taken which undermined victims' rights.

"The authority's investigation into the officer's specific complaint identified a number of issues with pre-charge warning policy and practice. As a result, the authority undertook a wider review."

New Zealand Police's Deputy Chief of Māori, Superintendent Wallace Haumaha, said police had recently began a review of it's warnings process.

"The IPCA's findings as part of their review supports this programme of work and police are confident we are addressing each of the concerns raised in the report."

That work will involved addressing the "inconsistencies" in using the warning system, he said.

"However, as the IPCA have acknowledged in their findings, there is no evidence to suggest any differential treatment is being given on the basis of ethnicity."

The Herald has asked Haumaha to clarify this statement, and a response will be added when it is received.

Haumaha said more consideration would be given to victim's wishes in regards to reparation.

"Victims of crime remain at the heart of what we do and I am confident this ongoing programme of work will continue to reaffirm this commitment."

New training will be given to staff to meet these goals, he said.

Regular audits of the process will also be conducted.

- NZ Herald