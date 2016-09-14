Corrections, prisoners claims against dentist dismissed

A dentist accused by Corrections officers and prisoners of using dirty equipment has been cleared.

The accusations included that he used the same equipment on successive patients, and that he was rough and aggressive.

Three Corrections officers and several patients complained to the New Zealand Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal. They claimed the dentist used the same dental equipment on successive patients without sterilisation, or wiped it down with a handy towel before placing it on a tray for use with the next patient - including patients who were positive for Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C.

One patient also claimed that he had to rinse his mouth into a hand basin used for rinsing dental equipment and staff to wash their hands.

Another prisoner claimed that although he had a WINZ payment for the extraction of 14 teeth - yet only seven were pulled - and he ended up only being able to eat baby food for 12 months until his dentures were ready.

One female prisoner, in her complaint, admitted that she was an anxious person and gets stressed in situations where people are arguing.

She claimed the dentist "appeared surly and was in no way welcoming or reassuring" and then put his fingers in her mouth without gloves on.

She also gave evidence that he showed her the wrong x-rays and was "rude and discourteous" saying the situation was "like something out of the Third World".

But the Tribunal found that her testimony was more "extreme and emotional" than her statement and said given she was prone to being an anxious person her evidence couldn't be substantiated against the testimony of the dentist and his assistant.

A prison officer emailed a complaint to her manager stating the dentist used the same instruments "none of which were cleaned or changed between prisoners" and that neither he or his assistant changed gloves after touching other objects - computer, drawer handles, phone - prior to attending to patients.

Another prisoner told the Tribunal that the removal of his teeth was "so full on and aggressive that [he] honestly thought that [he] was going to die".

He claimed he was unable to breath and had to continue to swallow blood to keep breathing and felt weak and disorientated like he was going to pass out.

He said he could only eat baby food for 12 months until his dentures were ready for use.

Another Corrections Officer said the dentist never cleaned his drill and used a paper towel to wipe the hand piece dry and noticed only two out of a dozen given the opportunity to rinse their mouths.

However, the dentist denied any wrongdoing and although he couldn't recall some of the incidents with clarity he gave evidence of his usual practice which was accepted by the Tribunal.

He also successfully disputed some of the instruments that were claimed to have been used for the procedures in question.

The Tribunal found inconsistencies with the corrections officers' testimonies, including the amount of prisoners taken for treatment on the day in question and that they had been focused on what equipment was being used at the time.

In one instance, the Tribunal found the officer would have more likely been focused on the prisoners and their actions rather than what equipment the dentist was using.

Prison staff continued to take the prisoners to the practice despite what they claimed to have seen.

The Tribunal also confirmed through the prison's health centre manager that no prisoners who had Hepatitis B or C were treated on the days which complaints were laid.

The charge was dismissed.

- NZ Herald