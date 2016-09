A man was stabbed to death in Ashburton overnight.

Police launched a homicide investigation after they were called to a house on McDonald St about 10.30pm.

A 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of stab wounds.

Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in relation to the incident.

He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court.

Officers are carrying out a scene examination this morning.

- NZ Herald