Armed police at house fire incident on West Coast - reports

Armed police are reportedly responding to an incident involving a building fire at Franz Josef on the West Coast.

A Herald reader says a building was set alight and one person was believed to be at the property with a firearm. Explosions have been heard coming from the blazing building.

Aucklander Chanell Van der Westhuizen is on a holiday at the Franz Alpine Retreat nextdoor to the commotion. She said the fire had been going in a workshop since 9pm.

Van der Westhuizen said the fire was huge and engulfing the workshop. She said the windows and the cars were exploding with the flames.

"There were lots of explosions.

"It's a huge workshop, a lot of cars were obviously in it."

When she tried to return to the chalet she found she was cordoned out and had to wait outside for an hour in the cold. She was concerned for her mother who was left inside.

"We were quite concerned with her all alone in the chalet when a guy's got a gun."

A photo sent to the Herald shows a building consumed by fire.

A person has posted on Facebook that a bulldozer has been driven into a house.

"There is a very interesting situation unfolding in Franz Josef. Someone has lost the plot and driven a bulldozer into a house. The house is on fire but the man is unaccounted for so fire crews are watching from a safe distance while they wait for AOS to arrive. Seems the bulldozer is still in the building."

Police confirmed they were attending an incident on Donovan Drive at Franz Josef, where a house was on fire.

State Highway 6 was currently closed and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

However a spokeswoman said the Armed Offenders Squad was not in response and she could not confirm if the fire was intentional.

She could not confirm reports of a bulldozer driving into a house.

Police were investigating the cause of the fire and would like to speak to people in relation to the incident.

Franz Alpine Retreat manager Keith Hartley said he'd been told the local mechanical warehouse was on fire. He hadn't gone close to it for fear of explosions.

"It's because it's a mechanical warehouse, it's a fairly large place. It's too dangerous to go anywhere near it. Cars are outside I would assume petrol tanks and cylinders are around there."

