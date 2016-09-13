Fisherman leaps from burning boat

A fisherman on a burning boat grounded the vessel on rocks before leaping to safety near Dunedin this afternoon.

He has been flown to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.

The Port Chalmers recreational fisherman got into trouble off Heyward Point just before noon.

Three fishing boats came to his aid but the man managed to ground the boat and make it to shore.

The bay where he leapt off the boat is surrounded by 100m cliffs, thwarting a land rescue.

The Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter was sent to the scene and the man was winched to safety.

He was fitted with an oxygen mask and taken to hospital for observation.

