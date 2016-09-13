White Island on volcanic alert as smoke billows out

A minor volcanic eruption has occurred on White Island, 50km off the coast of Whakatane.

Geonet said minor volcanic ash had been "passively emitted from a vent" on the 2012 lava dome. A report from the island at 11.50am confirmed the ash emission.

The alert was raised from level 1 to level 3.

MetService released satellite images showing the eruption.





Here's a loop of visible satellite images of the White Island eruption. https://t.co/rcECVuGXOw ^CD pic.twitter.com/hf33l66wHO — MetService (@MetService) September 13, 2016



"The current activity is minor," said Steve Sherburn, Geonet duty volcanologist.

"We are unsure of the implications for visitor safety."

Civil Defence said there was no threat to public safety.

GNS staff visited White Island last week and found the crater lake was reforming and growing.

Based on current info there's no threat to public safety from todays minor White Island eruption- follow @geonet for updates — MCDEM (@NZcivildefence) September 13, 2016



A steam and gas eruption on April 27 that could have killed anyone standing close to the floor of the Crater Lake created a new crater, caused landslides and removed 13m-15m of lake floor sediments.

GNS Science volcanologist Brad Scott said after the April eruption more eruptions were likely.

Back in 2012 on December 12, GNS scientists raised the alert level to two at White Island after a 20-30m wide spiny lava dome was observed in a small crater.

A lava dome forms when magma, which has lost much of its gas, bubbles out of the crater of a volcano. It cools quickly and builds up from the bottom.



The scientists likened it to "congealed toothpaste" found round the edge of the tube.

It was the first time a lava dome had been observed at White Island. It was believed it had formed as a result of an eruption recorded on August 5 that year.

